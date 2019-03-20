Former Portsmouth and Southampton midfielder Jhon Viafara arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking 

A FORMER Pompey and Southampton star has been arrested on suspicion of being a member of an international drug trafficking cartel, according to reports.

Jhon Viafara made 14 appearances for Portsmouth between 2005 and 2006 after a €2.2 million move to Fratton Park from Colombian side Once Caldas in June 2005.

Former Portsmouth midfielder Jhon Viafara has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in Colombia. Picture: Adam Davy/ EMPICS

In the summer of 2006, he signed for the Blues rivals Southampton for an undisclosed fee and went on to play 76 times for the Saints.

Viafara, who is Colombian, has reportedly been arrested in the Colombian city of Cali in a joint operation between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Colombian authorities.

The Mirror Online reports that four other suspects have also been arrested in the sting.

Local media in Colombia have reported that Viafara is suspected as being a member of a drug cartel which traffics narcotics into the United States using a variety of boats including speed boats and semi-submersible boats.

This cartel is believed to be linked to the Clan del Golfo, which is one of the most powerful and dangerous criminal organisations in Colombia.

Viafara could be extradited to the United States as they are wanted for drug trafficking between 2008 and 2018 with arrest warrants issued by the State of Texas District Court.

Born Jhon Eduis Viáfara Mina in the Colombian town of Robles in 1978, he went by John Viafara during his time at Pompey.

During his short stint at Fratton Park, Viafara made 14 appearances and scored one goal before going on loan to Real Sociedad in January 2006.

After making his debut for Deportivo Pasto in 1999, Viafara played professional football for 16 years before retiring in 2015 finishing his career with Colombian side Rionegro Águilas.

Viafara was also capped 34 times by his native Colombia and scored one goal for the national side.

The goal came in an international friendly against Switzerland in March 2007 at the Miami Orange Bowl in Miami, United States.