Viv Solomon-Otabor has initiated his Pompey breakthrough.

Yet now injury threatens the winger’s first-team presence in his battle to cement regular involvement.

Kenny Jackett is awaiting full injury details on the loanee from Birmingham following his forced withdrawal against Scunthorpe.

The 23-year-old departed on the stroke of half-time with a calf injury, Gareth Evans replacing him in the subsequent 2-0 victory.

It’s harsh on Solomon-Otabor, who had been offered the opportunity of a spell in the starting XI following Ronan Curtis’ finger accident.

Upon his recall at Walsall, the left-sided player also opened his Pompey goal account during an encouraging display.

Certainly the former Blackpool loanee has impressed Jackett since recruited in January’s transfer window.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Viv’s a good player, in all of his games so far he has made a good impression.

‘A freak accident to Ronan and he was in at Walsall, making a big contribution towards winning the game.

‘He is a talented player, a winger which fits into our system naturally with his pace. He gives us what we want in that wide area.

‘If you look at the Barnsley game, he stood up Dimitri Cavare and then went past him and across him to win the penalty – that’s his strength.

‘Viv was disappointed with himself at Walsall in one-v-one situations, but it wasn't an easy pitch to run with the ball.

‘He did a very good job for the team and I thought in the middle third his ball retention was good. Whereas you can get some quick, dynamic wingers and they play around the halfway line and the retention is poor.

‘At Walsall, Viv had a few one-on-ones with their full-back, not many, and generally did a good job for the team.

‘When the ball came to him, though, he looked very composed. Even at the start of the game, twice he got hold of the ball, pulled it down inside and passed it off to the midfield very well.

‘That ball retention is a big thing in the middle third for all players – and for him that was a good game.’

Solomon-Otabor has made six Pompey appearances following his arrival from the Championship.

Out of contract at St Andrew’s in the summer, his south-coast spell represents the chance to earn permanent residence.

And already he has proven to be a match winner, his strike at Walsall the conclusive moment in a 3-2 Blues victory.

Jackett added: ‘He got into a similar position at Barnsley, when the keeper was out and Adam Davies made a very good save, smothering it.

‘Walsall was a similar position – and I’m pleased he finished that one.’