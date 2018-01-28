League One: Mixed fortunes for ex-Pompey men

Have your say

Chris Powell’s first match in charge of Southend United ended in a dramatic 3-2 win over Scunthorpe.

Michael Turner hit the winner in stoppage-time to fire the Shrimpers to a first victory in 2018.

Tom Hopper had put Scunthorpe ahead in the 12th minute but Michael Kightly equalised shortly before half-time when his cross flew straight in.

Stephen McLaughlin crashed a free-kick on the edge of the area through the Scunthorpe wall to give Southend the lead.

But that advantage lasted only three minutes before Kevin van Veen equalised.

Scunthorpe ended the match with 10 men after Cameron Burgess saw red.

And from the subsequent free-kick Turner scrambled in the winner.

Blackburn were looking to take advantage of Wigan’s FA Cup involvement but were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Northampton Town.

John-Joe O’Toole put the Cobblers ahead after 12 minutes but Rovers’ almost constant pressure finally told in the 74th minute when Danny Graham nodded home Dominic Samuel’s cross.

Bradford City, in fifth, were on the end of a chastening 4-0 defeat at home to lowly AFC Wimbledon.

Jimmy Abdou swept the visitors into a 14th-minute lead.

Former Pompey wide man Andy Barcham doubled the advantage on the hour and Cody McDonald’s late double capped a miserable afternoon for the Bantams.

First-half goals from Antoni Sarcevic and Ruben Lameiras gave Plymouth a 2-1 win at Oldham, who got on the scoresheet thanks to Yann Songo’o’s own goal.

Bristol Rovers came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Doncaster.

Ex-Blues striker John Marquis gave Donny a fourth-minute lead but the visitors hit back midway through the first half through Ryan Sweeney, Rory Gaffney and Ellis Harrison.

Tom Eaves scored twice – the second a stoppage-time penalty – to cancel out Paddy Madden’s opener and ensure Gillingham extended their unbeaten run to eight matches with a 2-1 win against Fleetwood.

Blackpool’s home match against Charlton was postponed after two pitch inspections.