Louis Dennis is ready to impact Pompey’s League One promotion push – if called upon.

The 26-year-old has endured a difficult maiden season at Fratton Park following his arrival from National League side Bromley last summer.

Dennis has made eight appearances to date, with just one coming in the league, while he’s been omitted from Kenny Jackett’s previous nine match-day squads.

But the forward delivered an eye-catching performance in the reserves’ 3-1 victory over the Royal Navy on Tuesday.

In front of his manager, Dennis netted a double, before missing a penalty in the closing stages.

Jake Wigley was impressed with the former Dagenham man’s display in a striker role at the Victory Stadium.

And with Pompey four points off the automatic promotion places with eight games remaining, Jake Wigley feels Dennis is capable of making an impression.

Wigley said: ‘I thought Louis was good.

‘From the word go, he tried to stretch in behind and his energy was good.

‘He has got ability on the ball. Maybe it was a bit harder to show it on the pitch but he did well and showed it at times.

‘It was definitely pleasing the way he stretched the play and got in behind.

‘He took his goals really well and on another day he could have had a hat-trick.

‘It was a pleasing performance from Louis and in front of the manager.

‘It’s good for all of the players to put on a performance in front of the manager.

‘We have got a long season to go. We’ve played 50-odd games so far and the whole squad will be needed.

‘The pleasing thing with Louis is in the past few games he’s played up front.

‘In the past, I’ve only seen him in the No10 role but up top he’s won his headers, got in behind and is showing different aspects of his game.’

Anton Walkes, Dion Donohue, Brandon Haunstrup and Adam May also featured in the win against the Royal Navy.

Although they’ve been on the periphery of things recently, Wigley stressed they all must remain up to speed.

He added: ‘You can play five-a-side games all day but players need 11v11 games.

‘You get bigger distances, different change of speeds.

‘They’ve all got to be ready to go.

‘The manager might call on any of them in the next few weeks.

‘It’s up to us as staff to prepare them and then they’ve got to be ready to go.’