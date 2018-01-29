Pompey boss plays down Chaplin loan exit – at the moment

Kenny Jackett doesn’t expect Conor Chaplin to depart on loan in the transfer window – at the moment.

The striker has totalled 16 minutes in Pompey’s past six matches and has been unused from the bench in the three most recent fixtures.

The popular Fratton figure has netted three times in 14 matches this season, yet clearly requires game time.

With the Blues needing to make space to enable the recruitment of more players, a loan spell could appeal.

When asked about the possibility, Jackett said: ‘Not at the moment, no.

‘I am sure he will be looking for game time, definitely, but for us we just haven’t got the numbers to be able to do that.

‘Generally speaking, the transfer window does build up and if the right players become available and similarly if we get enquiries then things can change.

‘But it is very quiet at the moment – and they can be famous last words.’