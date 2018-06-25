Pompey boss wants Newcastle starlet

Pompey are hopeful of bringing in Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The News understands Kenny Jackett is keen on landing the attacking midfielder to bolster his team's bid to reach the Championship.

Pompey target Sean Longstaff

Reports today emerged in the north east the Blues are leading the way in the chase to bring in the highly-regarded 20-year-old on loan.

And Longstaff is high on Jackett's transfer hit list, as he fine tunes his squad for the campaign ahead.

A number of Championship sides including Rotherham are also said to be interested in a loan deal for the Newcastle-born talent.

But Pompey would also be open to the possibility of a permanent move for Longstaff, who has a year left on his existing agreement at St James' Park.

The player spent last season out on loan at Blackpool where he made a strong impressive in Gary Bowyer's side.

Longstaff grabbed nine goals in 45 appearances for the Tangerines, including a run of four goals in as many games at the start of the campaign.

Bowyer had indicated he was keen to keep the player at Bloomfield Road this season.

His Blackpool stay followed a six-month stint with Kilmarnock at over the second half of the 2016-17 season, where he grabbed three goals in 17 outings.

Longstaff has yet to make a first-team appearance at Newcastle, but is highly regarded at the outfit after coming through the ranks.

Pompey have landed five players so far this summer.

​​​​​​