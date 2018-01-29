Pompey close in on Spurs loan recruit

Have your say

Pompey are closing in on a loan move for Anton Walkes.

The Blues are expecting to land the versatile Spurs man for the rest of the season.

Walkes’ addition will boost Kenny Jackett’s options at the back and - importantly - in midfield.

The 20-year-old can play as a full-back, central defender or holding midfielder.

Walkes has recently spent time playing in the MLS with Atlanta United.

The 6ft 2in man has one senior appearance for the Londoners - off the bench in the EFL Cup last season.

Walkes’ arrival means he would join Wolves loanees Sylvain Deslandes and Connor Ronan as Jackett’s January business so far.