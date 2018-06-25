Pompey eye more recruits before training return

Pompey are aiming for further additions before Wednesday’s pre-season return.

Mark Catlin revealed the Blues are still in the hunt to strengthen despite five new arrivals during the summer so far.

Anton Walkes is expected to become a permanent presence at Fratton Park – as negotiations with Spurs continue.

But Kenny Jackett remains in the market for more players as he strives to bolster his squad.

And with Pompey’s players back in training from Wednesday – ahead of their first friendly on July 2 – there could well be more fresh faces.

Catlin said: ‘We are still working on a few signings to hopefully bring in before the start of pre-season, if not before the start of the season.

‘You are still in a recruiting period but that never stops and it shouldn’t. You should never be satisfied with the squad you’ve got, you should always be looking to improve it.

‘So when an agent rings me and asks what position we are looking for, I never give any defined position. You tend to say any player that can improve our current squad.

‘Even when the window’s shut, if there are free agents out there who can improve your squad, you have a look. You are always looking, every manager is the same.

‘If you look at Kenny, he has clearly stated most managers want to work with a squad of 23-24 – and we are almost at that. Based on the numbers Kenny said publicly, we are not far off that now.’