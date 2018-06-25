Pompey fans react to midfielder’s wish for Fratton Park return

Former Fratton favourite Gary O’Neil has spoken of his desire for a Pompey reunion.

Now aged 35, the midfielder is available on a free transfer following his release from Bristol City at the season’s end.

And here are the thoughts of Blues followers on whether they would like him back on the south coast.

Warren Hope

Love to see him back in the team we need some experience look what Doyle gave us in the middle of the pitch made a big difference.

Jason Butcher

Stop with the rose-tinted love in for former players. The clubs has moved on. Great player once but the last couple of years has had major knee, hamstring & back injuries.

Only made 114 appearances in 5 seasons since leaving Boro. No need for him either. Sorry, but no.

Paul Carter

Be good to have an experienced midfielder in the squad, but I think he's a bit injury prone these days sadly.

Rob Emery

Sentimentality has no place now, it is a shame he doesn't hold the necessary badges, he could have filled a gap.

In any case, we are getting to the stage where we are overloading our midfield needs.

Barrie Jenkins

Not a route Kenny Jackett should go down, look forward not back, yes he was a decent player, yes he has heart but he is now 35 and won’t fit in with KJ ethos.

Thanks for the good times Gary O’Neil but time to look elsewhere.

David King

I’d take him over May and Close any day. Really hope we sign him back!

Andy Smith

He would be a great asset to Pompey, but would only want him on a pay-as-you-play contract.

Aaron Oliver

Would love to see him back. Maybe on a pay-as-you-play deal. He would bring experience and leadership.

