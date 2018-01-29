Pompey looking at loan moves for academy aces

Mark Kelly is looking to send some of his fledgling Pompey Academy talents out on loan to experience first-team football.

Matt Mayes, Dan Smith, and Matt Casey were all set to join Southern League premier division outfit Gosport Borough last month.

But because of injuries in Kenny Jackett’s squad, only Mayes made the move to Privett Park.

Casey featured on the Blues’ bench four times, while Smith was an unused substitute in the defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Kelly feels a spell away from the youth ranks playing against men will help their progress.

Pompey’s academy chief said: ‘It’s just been timing, to be honest, and we will have a look at those three again.

‘Obviously, Dan Smith and Matt Casey have been in the first-team squad.

‘It’s all been a balancing act and we will certainly try to look at that and have a look at those lads and see what we can do.

‘A bit of senior football will be good for them at this stage and we will see where we can fit it in.

‘I will work it out as we go but at the moment Dan and Matt are still in the first-team squad.’