Gosport Borough have recruited Pompey duo Matt Casey and Freddie Read to help in their fight to stay up as they face a key match at Beaconsfield Town on Saturday (3pm).

The Privett Park side are in the Southern League premier division south relegation zone and their hosts are just one place and one point above them.

With just six points separating 10 teams battling to avoid relegation Borough find themselves in a real dogfight.

Seven games remain for Borough to pull themselves out of trouble.

Player manager Craig McAllister admits it is now all about winning games.

With that in mind he has strengthened his squad with the addition of three players.

Casey is back for a second spell, while Read has been at Bognor.

Experienced midfield player Ben Harding is also returning to the club from Truro City.

All three players go straight into the squad.

McAllister is hoping they can make a difference.

The Borough player boss said: ‘Ben will give us added experience in midfield and is well up for the challenge.

‘Matt Casey knows what to expect having played 20 games with us before.’

Because there is so much at stake McAllister is expecting another tight, tense affair at Beaconsfield.

He insists there can be no hiding place for his players.

‘Games and time are running out,’ he added.

‘This is as difficult a game as we can have because they are just as desperate for the points.

‘It will be whoever is prepared to put their bodies on the line.

‘We have got to go there and give it everything.

‘The lads at the back have been immense.

‘Our defending has been impressive but it is in the final third where we have let ourselves down.

‘We haven’t scored for four games.

‘I am convinced we will put that right.

‘Once one goes in we will be back up and running.

‘It doesn’t matter how it happens we just need to get the ball into the net.

‘We have to because we can’t keep putting all the pressure on our defenders.

‘The wide players and forwards have to stand up and deliver the goods.’