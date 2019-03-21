Portsmouth loanees given green light for play-off involvement

Have your say

Pompey will be allowed to retain Omar Bogle should they be handed a play-off fate.

The in-form striker’s loan spell from Cardiff is scheduled to expire at the League One season’s end.

Omar Bogle and his fellow Pompey loanees will be able to feature in the League One play-offs. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

However, a clause in Bogle’s deal dictates his spell can be extended to cover the play-offs, if required.

The stipulation has been included in the contracts of all four Blues loanees.

In addition to Bogle, Kenny Jackett will also have James Vaughan, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Lloyd Isgrove available in the likelihood of further games.

It ensures the squad won’t be weakened by loan departures upon the May 4 completion of the standard league programme.

Mark Catlin said: ‘All four of our loanees are available for the play-offs, if required.

‘Every loan player has it written into their contract that, should the club make the play-offs, their stay is extended to cover that.

‘It’s common sense – and also beneficial to the parent clubs, who will get more money the longer they remain with us.

‘So we have no concerns whatsoever about our loan players departing.’

Pompey are presently four points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Meanwhile, they are 15 points ahead of seventh spot, all but mathematically guaranteeing involvement in the League One play-offs at the minimum.

The Blues last reached the play-offs in May 2016, under the tutelage of Paul Cook.

They entered the two-legged League Two clash against Plymouth without Michael Smith, whose 93-day emergency loan from Swindon had expired.

Sheffield United full-back Kieron Freeman was also absent, albeit through suspension following a sending off for violent conduct against Northampton on the final day.

However, temporary signings Marc McNulty and Conor Wilkinson were allowed to feature, along with emergency loan keeper Ryan Allsop.