Rose: Ireland trip key to building tight-knit Pompey group

POMPEY's Irish training camp can prove key to a strong start in their Championship bid.

Midfielder Danny Rose believes the stay in Ireland will be a big factor in building a tight-knit first-team unit.

The Blues return for pre-season training tomorrow before embarking on a five-night stay across the Irish Sea.

Kenny Jackett's men are basing themselves in the picturesque surroundings of Fota Island - 10 miles outside of Cork.

Pompey play Cork on Monday before ramping up their work and returning to play the Hawks on July 7.

With five new faces to date, it will be a bedding-in period for Craig MacGillivray, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ronan Curtis and Louis Dennis.

They join a 21-man squad with youngsters Matt Casey and Dan Smith being assessed in pre-season and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain being helped in his rehab from a broken leg.

With Jackett not arriving at Fratton Park until the start of June in 2017, there was no stay away last term.

Rose believes that could possibly have been a hindrance, with the group not having time to focus solely on building an understanding.

He said: 'We've signed a few players, with the manager identifying the areas where we need to be better.

'Those players have good records for people of their age, so hopefully they can fit in quickly. That will be good.

'The pre-season tour will be good for that and will help them settle. That's something we didn't have last year.

'I'm not sure how much that affected us looking back on it. It's always nice when you do get a group of lads with a few new signings to get away and have a change of scenery.

'That's where you can get to know each other.

'Sometimes it's what teams need.'

Although, there may not be much difference between building fitness at a training camp compared to staying at home, Rose believes having the first-team group as one for five days will be beneficial.

Down time being spent together can be key in developing a bond and sense of togetherness. Although drinking is frowned upon in the modern-day game, Rose feels some sensible social time will be useful.

He added: 'Maybe a night out can be a good thing.

'You don't want a drinking culture and that is frowned upon.

‘But a night out or some team bonding can make a difference.'

JORDAN CROSS