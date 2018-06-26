Last summer Ben Close was in a hurry to impress – now he’s in a rush to remain.

Pompey’s pre-season kicks off tomorrow as the players return to their Copnor Road training base.

For Close, the challenge of Tom Naylor inevitably puts pressure on a midfield spot which earned him 45 appearances last term.

Not that the 21-year-old has required the motivation of competition for the campaign ahead – his summer training regime has long been in place.

He said: ‘Pre-season is not the time to get fitness, but to really improve your fitness.

‘It’s a physically-demanding job and you have to make sure your body is physically right for 95 per cent of the year. You get a tiny break, but that’s all we need, that is what we want.

‘You start to lose that fitness pretty quickly, so we take our short break and get back on it to make sure we’re ready for the next season.

‘We all have plans, most players look at it and adjust it a little because we know our bodies and know what we need.

‘So you have a bit of rest at the beginning and then increase everything slowly, starting off with more swimming to give your joints a bit of a rest.

‘There’s also the gym, with a few treadmill runs, nothing too strenuous to start with, then a bit of ball work if possible.

‘Finally, for the last few weeks, you really increase the intensity to make sure you are ready for pre-season.’

This represents Close’s fifth pre-season with the Blues’ first-team – quite the veteran at 21.

He added: ‘You have to be fit before June 27 – and I’m sure everybody is going to come in ready to go.

‘It’s all about working up to tomorrow.​​​​​​’