It’s been a whirlwind of a maiden season at Fratton Park for Ronan Curtis.

Following a £100,000 move from Derry City last summer, the winger has made a superb impact during his first campaign in the Football League.

Despite thinking he’d be on the bench when arriving, the 22-year-old has instead been an indispensable player for Kenny Jackett’s side during the League One promotion push.

He’s tormented opposition defences, broke into the Republic of Ireland senior set-up and proved a bargain of a buy.

But unfortunately for the south London-born talent and Pompey, he is sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

A freak accident in which he severed his finger in his front door means his Wembley involvement is in doubt next weekend.

But, more importantly, he’ll be missed during the crucial eight games remaining in the league.

Granted, international duty would have ruled out Curtis’ involvement for the trip to Shrewsbury on Saturday.

But the numbers underline the Blues will be without the most potent attacking in the division.

According to Playermakerstats, Curtis has been involved in more scoring attacks then any other player in the third tier this term (36).

The Irishman has netted 12 times and created a further 15.

But on top of that, he’s also been involved in an additional nine goals for Pompey.

That puts Curtis three ahead of James Collins, who has been key for runaway leaders Luton.

Further adrift is Charlton’s Lyle Taylor (30), while Doncaster talisman John Marquis has played his part in 29 goals.

Jamal Lowe bagged his 13th goal of the season in the 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe last Saturday.

That was the former Hampton & Richmond man’s 29th effort he was involved in this term, placing him joint-fifth on the list alongside Donny winger James Coppinger and Luton’s Andrew Shinnie.

Pompey are four points off the automatic promotion places and hope still remain strong they can leapfrog second-placed Barsnley and third-placed Sunderland.

But in the meantime, Jackett’s troops will have to make up ground without Curtis.