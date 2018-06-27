The Insider: Pompey-linked Longstaff scored some great goals at Blackpool

POMPEY are hopeful of bringing in Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The 20-year-old is on Kenny Jackett’s radar, with the Blues manager hoping to sign the youngster on an intitial loan deal.

After spending last term on loan at Blackpool, we spoke to Matt Scrafton, the Blackpool Gazette’s Tangerines reporter, to get the lowdown on Longstaff.

Here’s the insider’s verdict on the player...

Sean Longstaff was really highly rated by Newcastle when he moved to Blackpool last season and started off really well at Bloomfield Road.

He scored four goals in as many games, although his form went in tangent with the club’s.

Longstaff’s general play dipped during the winter, but he admits himself that it was a learning curve.

He was used to playing under-23 football at Newcastle on pristine academy pitches.

During the winter, Blackpool had two or three games called off and the Bloomfield pitch isn’t that good.

But Longstaff ended the season well. He ended up with nine goals and was a bit unfortunate not to get to into double figures.

He's not the sort of midfielder who is going to get stuck in and fly around – he’ll play in the No10 position and has a great shot on him.

Most of his goals came from long range.

Longstaff isn't the sort of No10 who is going to link-up play, though.

He was there to get on the end of crosses or anything that came out to the edge of the area.

It was a bit of a running joke he’d miss easy chances inside the box, but anything that came his way outside he’d stick away.

To be fair, I was surprised when I saw Portsmouth were in for him.

Parent-club Newcastle were on about stepping him up to go to a side in the Championship.

It seemed the logical thing to do but it looks like Pompey are going to be one of the favourites for promotion from League One.

In terms of dealing with him, he’s very level headed for someone his age and you can tell he’s going to go far.

I couldn't imagine him playing on the wing during his time at Fratton Park.

But if Pompey played with three in midfield then I could imagine him being a box-to-box player.

He's not the sort of player who gets stuck in and dictates from deep, though.