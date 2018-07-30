Walkes’ Pompey joy in battle of the ‘worldies’

Anton Walkes savoured a career collector’s item – and targeted more Pompey goals.

The versatile performer netted on his Fratton Park debut against Doncaster in February following a loan arrival.

On Saturday he marked his maiden home appearance since sealing a permanent switch with another goal.

The 21-year-old’s stunning 44th-minute strike secured a 1-1 draw with FC Utrecht in the Blues’ final pre-season friendly.

For Walkes, the 25-yard first-time strike also represented his best goal since playing as a child.

By his own admission, FC Utrecht’s Sean Klaiber’s magnificent opener from long-range eclipsed the subsequent leveller.

But the former Spurs man revelled in his contribution – and wants more of the same in the forthcoming season.

He said: ‘To be fair, it was one of those days. You think “I’m going to take a shot after seeing the first one from their guy”.

‘Since worldies were happening, I decided to give it a go!

‘I’ve not scored a goal like that before in my career, maybe when I was a kid, but I’ve not had one like that.

‘That’s one to keep in the memory – and it’s a long season so hopefully I can have a few more.

‘It was good hold-up play by Pits, I didn't expect him to give it to me, instead perhaps setting himself up for a shot, but he rolled it to me and fortunately I got a good technique on it and it hit the back of the net.

‘As soon as I saw my angle I wanted to hit the ball comfortably. Some days Pits wouldn’t give me the ball, but thankfully he put his trust in me and I got the goal.

‘I set the bar high the first time by scoring on my Pompey debut, so it’s great to do it again being back at Fratton Park permanently.

‘There’s a big season ahead, hopefully.’

Pompey had fallen behind to Klaiber’s outstanding 30-yard first-time shot which rocketed into the far top corner of the net.

And Walkes was an admirer.

He added: ‘I would say the first one was better than mine.

‘I’d like to blow my own trumpet but there is no ignoring that first strike, that was unstoppable.

‘I tried to get across quickly to get it, but there was no way, it was an excellent strike, fair play to the lad.

‘We were defending, sitting back trying to take on the pressure and get a quick break, but when a goal goes in like that you have to hold your hands up.’