Who is Pompey target Anton Walkes?

Pompey are closing in on the loan signing of Spurs youngster Anton Walkes.

So here's all you need to know about the 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at MLS side Atlanta United...

1. Walkes was born in Lewisham and spent his entire youth career at Spurs.

2. He stands at 6’2” and can play across the defence or in central midfield.

3. The 20-year-old has made one senior appearance for Spurs, coming off the bench in their 5-0 win against Gillingham in the 2016 League Cup.

4. Prior to that, he appeared against Juventus in the International Champions Cup in Melbourne, Australia, before featuring as a centre-back against Atletico Madrid in Spurs' next pre-season game.

5. He made 12 appearances for Tottenham reserves in Premier League 2 last season.

6. Atlanta United signed Walkes on a season-long loan from Spurs on January 26, 2017.

7. He made his Atlanta debut in their 2-1 defeat to New York Red Bulls in March, but it wasn't until June that he became a regular for the Five Stripes, playing at right-back.

8. In total, he made 20 appearances and netted twice as the Eastern Conference side finished in fourth position, before being eliminated by Columbus Crew in the playoffs.

9. In September 2017, Walkes penned a new two-year-contract with Tottenham to keep him at the club until June 2019.

10. Now back in England, he netted for Tottenham U23s against Benfica B in their Premier League International Cup group stage fixture last week.

- Compiled by Tom Bonnett