Jake Wigley insists Lloyd Isgrove has displayed good intensity in training as he awaits his Pompey debut.

The winger is still to make his Blues bow since arriving on loan from Barnsley in January.

Isgrove has been behind Ronan Curtis, Jamal Lowe and deadline-day signing Viv Solomon-Otabor in the pecking order.

He’s been included in just two of Kenny Jackett’s match-day squads – and was an unused substitute in last Saturday's 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old featured for the reserves in their 3-1 win against the Royal Navy on Tuesday, striking the post with a curling effort in the first half.

With Curtis sidelined for 4-6 weeks after severing his finger and Solomon-Otabor limping off with a calf injury against Scunthorpe, Isgrove looks to be edging closer to his Fratton Park breakthrough.

Lloyd Isgrove. Picture: Colin Farmery / Portsmouth FC

Wigley lauded the former Southampton man’s attitude while on the periphery of things.

And the first-team coach believes Isgrove may soon get his opportunity.

Wigley said: ‘Viv came off, Ronan is out with his finger – hopefully he won’t be too far away – so Lloyd did well.

‘When he came inside into the No10 position, he showed good quality on the ball with a number of driving runs forward.

‘He is ready to go. Everybody is ready to go.

‘They may get their chance in the next few weeks.

‘Lloyd is a really good lad. He applies himself really well in training day in, day out.

‘He showed good intensity and a good attitude on Tuesday.

‘He can play out wide or inside. We play a 4-2-3-1 so in any of those three.

‘He is ready to go, has been really good around the training ground has hopefully he’ll get his chance.’

Isgrove was firmly out of favour at Barnsley during the first half of the season, making just six appearances.

Having been schooled in Dorset, Wigley feels being closer to home will mean the former Sheffield Wednesday loanee’s spirits will be higher than if he remained at Oakwell.

‘I should think it is easier than him, although I’ve not asked him the question,’ added the first-team coach.

‘But personally, I think being closer to home should help him.

‘I’m sure he’s got friends and family he can see in the evenings and after training, although I’ve not actually asked him.’