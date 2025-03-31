23 rarely-seen photos of Portsmouth FC’s highs and lows over the years

By Steve Deeks
Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:18 BST
Here are some rarely-seen photos of Pompey and their fans, courtesy of the Getty archive.

What are your best memories of following Pompey over the years?

Related topics:Pompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice