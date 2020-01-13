7 of the cheapest gyms and exercise spots in Portsmouth

Have your say

If you’re heading into the New Year with a resolution to get fit - or just fancy doing a bit of exercise - then there are numerous gyms and exercise spots in Portsmouth in which to do so.

These are seven of the cheapest gyms and exercise spots in Portsmouth, ranging from indoor gyms to outdoor training.

There are numerous gyms and exercise spots in Portsmouth

PureGym Commercial Road

This gym has high-quality kit, free classes and flexible membership options, with prices from £13.99 per month.

There aren’t any contracts - so you can leave at any time.

For more information, visit: puregym.com/

Portsmouth boasts a range of indoor gyms and outdoor training options

The Gym Portsmouth Fratton

This gym is open 24/7 and there’s no contract. There are 170 pieces of high-tech kit and more than 40 free classes every week. Prices start from £16.99 per month.

For more information, visit: thegymgroup.com/

Better Gym

Better Gym is only a seven minute walk from the centre of the city and boasts a huge range of facilities, including a spa area with Sauna and Steam Room, a spin studio, cardio theatre and a members lounge.

This gym also offers a large selection of fitness classes and has no contract. Membership starts at £24.95 a month.

For more information, visit: better.org.uk/

Portsmouth Outdoor Fitness

Portsmouth Outdoor Fitness offers an alternative for those who want to train outside of the gym.

Portsmouth Outdoor Fitness offers a varied timetable of 10 classes a week, and each class is different, using a variety of training styles including:

- Body Conditioning using equipment

- High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

- Circuit Training

There’s a variety of membership options, from pay-as-you-go for £8 per class, to unlimited access and student discounts.

For more information, visit: portsmouthoutdoorfitness.co.uk/

Lougars

Lougars caters for not competitive bodybuilders and inspiring athletes, but members of all levels and abilities.

They also offer their facilities to non-members who are just looking to use the gym on a casual pay-as-you-go basis.

Pay-as-you-go day rates start from £3 for members and £5 for non-members, with weekly memberships from £8 per week and monthly memberships from £20.

For more information, visit: lougars.co.uk/

St Paul’s Gym - University of Portsmouth

Although it is a University of Portsmouth facility, this gym is open to the public too. You can get unlimited gym use, over 50 fitness classes a week and all racket sports included in the price.

The gym is open seven days a week, with monthly prices from £19.99.

For more information, visit: sportportsmouth.co.uk/join/community-membership/

Jetts

Jetts offers quality equipment, no lock-in contracts, small group training sessions, and capped memberships.

Monthly prices start from £29.95 per month, but you can sign up for a 3-day free trial to get access to Jetts Portsmouth and try it out before you sign up.

For more information, visit: jetts.co.uk/clubs/portsmouth