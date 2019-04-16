A quarter of Portsmouth adults ‘too tired’ to exercise, says YouGov

FEARS have been raised about the increased risk of bowel cancer in Portsmouth, as a survey reveals that people aren’t getting enough exercise.

Work commitments, tiredness and lack of fitness are all used by people in the city as excuses not to exercise, according to a YouGov poll.

The poll revealed that almost 25 per cent of adults in the Portsmouth region say that they don’t have enough energy to do 150 minutes of exercise each week.

This has raised concern among experts, who say that this lack of exercise could lead to further complications.

Published during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, it is hoped that this information will get people off the sofa and decrease the risk of diagnosis.

Luke Squires, director of fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, said: ‘Exercise doesn’t just have to be about working out in a gym. You could walk, swim, dance, run, cycle, do yoga – the choice is yours.

‘It’s really easy to get involved, there’s lots of creative ways you can get active during the month – doing squats while the kettle boils, taking the stairs rather than the lift, going for a walk during your lunch break, getting off the bus a stop early or even hoola-hooping during the TV adverts.

‘Bowel cancer is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer but with your help we can change that.’