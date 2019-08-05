A record number of disabled people in the South East have been supported by government scheme

A record number of disabled people in the South East have been supported by the Access to Work scheme.

Figures reveal 4,100 people received the grant last year.

Access to Work is a government-run scheme that supports disabled people and those with health conditions by paying for adjustments such as specialist equipment, support workers, travel to work and sign language interpreters.

People can receive almost £60,000 a year through the scheme.

Minister for Disabled People Justin Tomlinson said ‘there’s no excuse’ for employers who fail to support disabled people.