Patients were asked between January and March of this year to rank their doctor’s practice over a variety of different categories. This included asking them if they felt that their overall experience at their GP’s was good. The surgeries are ordered from worst to best in the following list. See how the best and worst practices, according to the survey, responded to the scores from their patients here. Read more about the GP patient survey here and see how the surgeries reacted here.

1. East Shore Partnership This GP practice is in St Cuthberts Church, Hayling Avenue, Portsmouth and 58 per cent of survey respondents describe their overall experience good.

2. Trafalgar Medical Group Practice This GP practice is in Osborne Road, Southsea and 65 per cent of survey respondents describe their overall experience good.

3. Guildhall Walk Healthcare Centre This GP practice is located in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth and 68 per cent of survey respondents describe their overall experience good.

4. Portsdown Group Practice This GP practice is in Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth and 69 per cent of survey respondents describe their overall experience good.

