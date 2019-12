The concert raised funds for Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield and headline readers included actor from All Creatures Great and Small and more recently EastEnders, Christopher Timothy, actor James Murray, actress Sarah Parish, ITV newsreader Alastair Stewart and EggHead Kevin Ashman. Photos by Habibur Rahman and Dave Dodge Photography.

Alastair Stewart, Lord-lieutenant of Hampshire Nigel Atkinson, Christopher Timothy, Kevin Ashman with Event organiser, Kelle Russell, Sally Hillier- fundraising manager and centre manager, Marian Parfitt.

