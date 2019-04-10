HAVING watched his friend’s heartbreaking struggle against cancer, which saw her lose all of her hair, young Shamus Sweeney knew exactly what to do.

The caring 10-year-old from Milton will be chopping off his beloved locks in support of his brave pal, Trixie Poot.

Trixie Pook, 10, who had cancer pictured with pal Shamus Sweeney, 10. Photo: Habibur Rahman

It comes after 10-year-old Trixie, of Copnor, battled her way back from a brain tumour, with the intensive treatment leaving her partially blind.

And despite having been growing his impressive head of hair since he was four, Shamus is not worried about parting with his locks.

Instead, he is looking forward to the idea of knowing that his mighty mane will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which gives real-hair wigs to children and youngsters with cancer.

Speaking to The News ahead of his big chop on Saturday, Shamus said: ‘After being diagnosed with a brain tumour Trixie lost all her hair. I felt really sorry for her and wanted to help.

Shamus Sweeney, 10, pictured before he goes for the chop. Photo: Habibur Rahman

‘My mum told me about the Little Princess Trust and I decided it was the perfect way to help.’

Selfless Shamus is hoping to raise £500 to cover the cost of making one of the wigs, which will support another child like Trixie through their fight with cancer.

‘I like doing stuff for charity,’ said Shamus. ‘I am really looking forward to the shave because it’s for such a good cause.’

His efforts have left Trixie’s loving mum, Heidi Pook, overwhelmed with emotion.

The 41-year-old mum-of-two, of Whitecliffe Avenue, admitted her daughter’s fight with cancer had been horrific.

The youngster was diagnosed on February 22, 2018, after having gone to her GP with an unquenchable thirst.

At first, doctors thought it might have been a sign she had diabetes.

But after a series of tests and scans, consultants revealed the crushing news Trixie had a tumour on her brain that was pressing on her pituitary gland.

‘It was such a huge shock, it was like someone had hit you over the head with a hammer,’ said Heidi. ‘You just can’t even think.

‘It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through. I didn’t know if my little girl would survive.’

Over a three-month period Trexie had to endure 25 bouts of radiotherapy at University College London Hospital and a three-and-a-half-hour operation in Southampton to remove the tumour, which had spread to part of her optic nerve.

‘The doctors said the tumour could have been growing since birth,’ said Heidi, adding: ‘She has been through hell and back and is still smiling. Everything she touches turns to sparkles.’

Shamus will be undergoing the chop at the Eastfield Hotel in Southsea.

Speaking of his efforts, Heidi said: ‘He is amazing. We can’t believe what he is doing. It brings a tear to your eye.’

While Shamus’s proud mum, Liz Sweeney said: ‘When Shamus told me what he was going to do, I felt so proud – he is so selfless in thinking of others.’

Trixie also threw her weight behind her pal and said: ‘Shamus is a great friend. What he is doing is really nice.’

Shamus has set up a JustGiving page. He has already raised £100.

To help him hit his £500 goal, see justgiving.com/fundraising/shamusbigchop