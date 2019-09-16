Box of silver donated to Rowans Hospice auction in memory of one of the hospice's first volunteers

NEARLY two decades ago, a friend was left a box of silver filled to the brim with items including a goblet, cigarette case and teapot after her neighbour died – but the items have been gathering dust ever since.

Now thanks to the Rowans Silver Jubilee Appeal Auction, Maureen Jordan will find a good home for a good cause for the ornaments and cutlery given to her after her friend Kathleen Hesketh died.

Managing director and auctioneer John Cameron, left, and co-owner David Nesbit at Nesbits in Southsea in June before the first silver auction for Rowans Hospice 'Picture: Sarah Standing (200619-1292)

The 72-year-old from Waterlooville, who has been a member of Rowans Hayling Island Support Group for 20 years, said: ‘I didn’t think it was my right to sell them and I didn’t know what I could do with them.

‘When I found out about the auction I knew that would be what Kathleen would have wanted as she was a volunteer at the hospice when it first opened.’

In the health industry herself, Kathleen worked as head secretary of the St Mary’s oncology department in Portsmouth before retiring.

Maureen added: ‘I am so glad the silver items will help with the appeal and we will continue to fundraise ourselves as well.’

On Wednesday, October 9, the items will be part of the second specialist auction of jewellery, silver and watches that Nesbits Auctioneers have put on as part of the Silver Jubilee Appeal, which aims to raise £7.5m to transform the hospice in Waterlooville.

The last auction raised more than £5,000 for the charity and the funds raised have gone towards the three-year renovation project, which includes the lightening and brightening of all patient bedrooms and en-suite facilities.

The appeal has so far raised upwards of £500,000 and the first phase of the refurbishment began in July to modernise the in-patient ward.

So, if you have any jewellery (silver or gold) that you no longer wear or is even broken, any silver cutlery that you do not use, drop your donations off at Nesbits, who will be able to value the items you wish to donate or alternatively drop off your donations any time at the Hospice reception or the Living Well Centre reception.

The auction will be held at 7 Clarendon Road, Southsea.