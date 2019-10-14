Breast cancer charity walk celebrates 10th birthday and £30,000 fundraising milestone

AN ANNUAL walk, which has raised more than £30,000 for breast cancer charities, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Sharon Forder has put on the three-mile Pink Walk around Southsea for the last decade and each year picks a different charity to benefit with this year’s proceeds going to Breast Cancer Now.

Some of the participants in the walk with the raffle prizes. Sharon Forder is in the centre with the cap.'Picture: Keith Woodland (131019-11)

She was joined by friends, family and strangers who had all been fundraising to help top up this year's total.

The Avon worker said: ‘It is amazing how many people support this every year and bring things in for raffles and bake cakes. We need to find a cure and we have to raise money to do that.

‘It is a charity close to a lot of people’s hearts because everyone knows someone. I am so proud that after 10 years we have raised more than £30,000.’

Among the fundraisers is 13-year-old Millie Spink from Emsworth who has been raising money for the walk for the past eight years.

Hayley Stock and Claire Long-Tyrrell'Picture: Keith Woodland (131019-5)

She said: ‘I do cake sales to raise money and I really like doing fundraising.’

Mum Sarah Long said: ‘She always wants to raise the most money out of everyone and she does well. I am so proud of her.’

Members of the 21st Portsmouth Scout Group also joined in the walk and helped with fundraising.