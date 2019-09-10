Breast cancer charity with Titchfield walk-in centre nominated for national awards

Have your say

A BREAST cancer charity has been shortlisted for a national award.

Breast Cancer Haven, which has a walk-in centre in Titchfield, is just one of three charities shortlisted for the Charity of the Year award at this year’s JustGiving Awards.

Last year, 430 people were seen by the Wessex centre’s experts and therapists who help with the many debilitating

side-effects of a breast cancer diagnosis and its treatment.

One of Breast Cancer Haven’s fundraisers, Paul Smith OBE, has also been nominated for an award. Paul is up for the Outstanding Commitment Award, having raised nearly £10,000 for the charity.

Following a car accident in 1991, Paul was completely paralysed from the head down for twelve years.

In May of this year, wheelchair-bound and having never rowed a day in his life, Paul completed a remarkable solo row across the English Channel, raising further funds for Breast Cancer Haven.

Voting closes on September 15 and votes can be registered online by visiting awards.justgiving.com