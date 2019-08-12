Bridgemary Medical Centre vows to improve after damning inspection by health watchdogs

A MEDICAL centre which has been placed into special measures by a care watchdog after being rated ‘inadequate’ has vowed to turn things around.

Bridgemary Medical Centre, in Bridgemary, was given the lowest rating following an assessment by the Care Quality Commission.

Monitors said staff didn’t have the ‘skills, knowledge to safely carry out their roles’ and criticised bosses for being ‘unable to demonstrate their capacity and skills to deliver high-quality care’.

Bridgemary Medical Centre has now set up an action plan to turn things around with a spokesman saying: ‘I would like to reassure all our patients that we have already put robust and wide-ranging plans in place to address all the issues raised by the CQC.

‘We have an extremely committed and hard-working staff – both clinical and non-clinical – who are all dedicated to giving every one of our patients the best possible care and treatment.

‘The CQC report made the point that there were plenty of areas of good practice in our services for older people, children and young people and patients with long-term conditions and/or those experiencing poor mental health. But there is obviously work to be done and we will ensure that we do it.

‘We have drawn up a detailed action plan to ensure that we can in future demonstrate that our staff have the skills, knowledge and experience to safely carry out our roles – and put clear systems and processes in place to evidence that we keep our patients safe.’