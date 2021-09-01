Work has begun on 60 new one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for over-55s in Willis Road, Gosport.

The development, called Addenbrooke View and overseen by Lovell Later Living, is in partnership with Hampshire County Council as part of its proposed £45m investment into extra care provision across the county.

An artist's impression of Addenbrooke View. Picture: Lovell Later Living

Assisted living at Willis Road will have 24-hour on-site care and support for residents.

Paula Broadbent, managing director of Lovell Later Living, said: 'I am excited for us to be building yet another vital extra care scheme in Hampshire.

'This, in addition to the Nightingale Lodge scheme in Romsey, marks significant progress in the response required to meet the needs for extra care across the county.

'It is vital we create the right environment for people to live well and age well, by creating places which provide age appropriate housing with access to vital services and facilities supporting people to remain in their own home.'

Planning permission was secured in March this year, following delays over nitrate neutrality concerns.

The apartments will be available as affordable housing through Places for People Living Plus.

Managing director Andy Lomas said: 'We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Lovell Later Living and fund our second extra care development in Hampshire.

'Together we have established great relationships with Hampshire County Council, working collaboratively to deliver exciting housing solutions for local customers over 55.

'We believe this development will offer a real opportunity for people to live in a well-designed, sustainable and safe home, supported by a dynamic community.'

Councillor Liz Fairhurst, executive lead member for adult services and public health at Hampshire County Council, added: 'I am delighted that construction work is now underway at what will be a fantastic community asset for older people in Gosport.

'The county council is committed to working with partners to deliver affordable housing for older people across Hampshire.

'Our ambitious investment programme for extra care is really starting to bear fruit with our Romsey scheme due to open this year, and further projects in the pipeline in Winchester, New Milton, Aldershot and Petersfield.'

Construction work is due to be completed in spring 2023.

