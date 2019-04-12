Cancer help group gets cash from MOD police

MEMBERS of the Royal Military Police Association have raised more than £200 to help breast cancer group Portsmouth Breast Friends support future patients.

Chairman Jack Duncan gave a cheque for £225 to Lauren Farnhill and Ann Hiskey, who have both had breast cancer, and the money will now go towards two dozen modesty gowns to be worn by women awaiting radiotherapy treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Treasurer Lauren Farnhill said: ‘I had breast cancer myself and when you are having treatment usually you have to wear these horrible shirts so we have these gowns that have our logo embroidered into them and help the women to feel just a little better at such a hard time.’

‘It is important to let patients in the Portsmouth area know that, apart from their clinical treatment, there are all kinds of help and support available.’

The group meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Macmillan Centre in Queen Alexandra Hospital at 6.30pm.