Cancer survivors kick off 24-hour Relay For Life in Portsmouth

THEY’VE pitched their tents and donned their fancy dress outfits and now they are ready.

More than 20 teams have begun the Cancer Research UK 24-hour Relay For Life challenge after cancer survivors walked the first lap at the Mountbatten Centre in Hilsea.

Alison Fenton has taken part in the event for the last four years and has raised nearly £50,000.

The 51-year-old said: ‘We love doing this event and raising money for a charity which really helps changes people’s lives. One of our friends from Rock Choir is walking with the cancer survivors after being told she would be dead in five years but thanks to treatment she is here with us.’

The team, who has an Alice in Wonderland theme, has raised £10,500 this year through jewellery sales at Cascades Shopping Centre, abseils and sponsored swimathons.

Alison, who is the commercial director for Amour Recruitment which has sponsored the survivors lunch, added: ‘When you see someone who is not supposed to be here according to doctors it really shows you why Cancer Research is so important and why we love this event.’

Rebecca Cordran is taking part in the relay with her daughters.

The mum-of-two said: ‘I have been doing it for four years and I always thought I was lucky to not know anyone with cancer and be affected by it but my dad was diagnosed two years ago and it made me determined to carry on with it.

‘You don’t realise the effect the treatments have on cancer patients until you know someone and it is really debilitating. My dad is still recovering from the effects of chemotherapy so it is so important to fundraise for the charity so we can have even kinder treatments.’

Daughter Margot has been busy fundraising for this year’s event.

The 11-year-old said: ‘I did a swimathon and raised lots of money. I am excited to do the race again and last year I walked a marathon so I want to do that again this year.’

This evening Rock Choir will perform and there will be a candle of hope ceremony where candles will be lit for loved ones and placed around the track.