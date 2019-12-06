Candlelit Christmas concert will raise cash for Rowans Hospice

AUDIENCES will be filled with festive cheer and have the chance to raise money for a charity at a concert in the city’s cathedral.

The Renaissance Choir and Portsmouth Cathedral Choir will perform a Christmas Concert by Candlelight at Portsmouth Cathedral, in aid of Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal.

Peter Gambie has been the conductor of The Renaissance choir for 26 years and has been putting the musicians through their paces for the last five weeks as they prepare to take the stage.

He said: ‘It will be a really classy concert of favourite carols, performed in a magical, candle-lit atmosphere of the lovely cathedral.

‘The concert will give drive away the feelings of stress which can surround Christmas, leaving you with a warm, cosy and loving feeling of contentment.’

Peter added: ‘We hope to have a strong and enduring relationship with Rowans for many years to come.’

Proceeds from the concert will help the next phases of the Silver Jubilee Appeal which is aiming to raise £7.5m to refurbish the hospice in Purbrook.

Rowans fundraising manager Craig Willcock said: ‘This was a sell-out concert last year and received amazing feedback, so we are so delighted that Renaissance Choir and Portsmouth Cathedral Choir have agreed to hold the event again this year.

‘We are sure that demand for tickets will be high, so would advise people to get their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.’

‘We honestly are so thankful to everyone who has supported the Silver Jubilee Appeal, which we launched in October last year to raise £7.5m to fully refurbish the hospice.

‘Phase one of this ambitious three phase project has already started, which is thanks to the incredible support Rowans has already received from the local community.’

The concert on Saturday at Portsmouth Cathedral from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased online at https://events.rowanshospice.co.uk/ or directly from Portsmouth Cathedral.