Cash boost for Portsmouth's hospital charity thanks to fashion show fundraiser

BARGAINS were had and cash was raised for charity at a fashion show fundraiser.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity put on its second fashion show with attendees enjoying a goody bag from The Body Shop and discount of up to 60 per cent on high street brands.

The event raised more than £1,200 which will go towards supporting the charity’s projects and appeals, all of which help improve the stay of current and future patients at centres run by Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

Doreen Custance from Waterlooville was celebrating her 83rd birthday while attending the show last week at the D-Day Memorial Hall in Southwick.

She said: ‘My daughter worked at Queen Alexandra for years and now works at St Mary’s so we wanted to support this evening.

‘I am all for charity so this is a lovely event.’

Fundraising assistant Jodie Young said: ‘Our last fashion show was really popular so we wanted to hold another and everyone has really enjoyed it.

‘We would love to hold another one again.’