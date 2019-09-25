Ceramics business smash fundraising target for Rowans Hospice

THOUSANDS of pounds has been raised for a hospice thanks to the hard work of a ceramic business.

RAK Ceramics, in Petersfield, have raised a total of £17,000 for Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville, exceeding the team’s original target by £14,500.

The fundraising initiative from the hospice encourages local businesses to raise £2,500 in a 'Corporate Challenge,' where proceeds will go towards redeveloping the facility as part of its Silver Jubilee Appeal.

Alvin Biggs, managing director at Ceramics UK Ltd said: ‘Having decided back in 2016 that RAK Ceramics UK Ltd would adopt a charity, Rowans Hospice was top of our list. Being a local charity that does such fantastic work with local people at a time when they are probably at the lowest point in their lives is something I can personally relate too and believe touches the lives of us all at some time or another.

‘In 2019 we didn’t set out to particularly take part in the ‘Silver Jubilee’ challenge, it just coincided with us here at RAK Ceramics deciding that we could do a little more and raise even more money. The staff at RAK Ceramics over the years have been very good at getting behind the Charity, jumping out of planes, dance marathons, midnight walks and half marathons have all been done to raise money and I am extremely proud of all the staff that have taken part.’

Gemma Carden, Rowans Hospice corporate engagement lead, added: 'RAK Ceramics have smashed the target which we set for organisations who wished to take on the Corporate Challenge for the Silver Jubilee Appeal.

'It is an absolutely phenomenal amount. We totally appreciate the effort that RAK Ceramics has put into arranging a raft of incredible fundraising events, such as the Golf Day and Dinner.

‘Rowans are so thankful to them for their amazing support over the past three years and the enthusiasm with which they have embraced the Silver Jubilee Corporate Challenge.'

As part of the Corporate Challenge, a team from The News will be running the Great South Run in October with the aim to raise £2,500 for Rowans.

