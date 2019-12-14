Christmas elves take over Queen Alexandra Hospital for Alzheimer's Society awareness day

ELVES took the day off from Santa’s workshop to spread some Christmas joy to patients and families at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Passionate healthcare support worker Hayley Davies has worked with patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s for a number of years in her role as part of the frailty and interface team at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

Hayley Davies with some of her team, back from left, frailty and Interface lead Debbie Cartmell, dementia case worker Anita Cole, frailty nurse specialist Gemma Bentley and physiotherapist Amy Corfield'Picture: Sarah Standing (061219-3064)

Knowing how challenging these conditions can be for patients and their families, Hayley and her colleagues decided to play their part in raising awareness by taking part in the Alzheimer’s Society Elf Day on December 6 at the hospital in Cosham.

The team spent the day fundraising with a cake sale and lucky dip, sharing information on dementia and handing out stickers to children, all while dressed as festive elves.

Hayley said: ‘I am very passionate and proud about my job and make sure to take my time with our patients and treat them with the respect and dignity they deserve.

Hayley Davies's grandad Michael Watts.

‘I have a strong connection with families when they come into hospital with their loved ones so I can understand what they are going through from a professional and personal capacity.’

Aside from working with patients who may have a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s, Hayley has also taken part in the Portsmouth Alzheimer’s Society walk for the last two years.

She has a personal connection with dementia after her grandfather Michael Watts sadly died earlier this year following a five year journey with Lewy body dementia.

‘My grandfather was a father figure to me and very close best friend, so I dedicated a lot of time when I wasn’t at work to being with him,’ Hayley said.

‘My grandfather was very lucky as he did not advance far with his dementia, but it was hard watching a strong person deteriorate.’

The 27-year-old added: ‘I hope that by taking part in this day, we will raise as much money as we can and help people understand that you don’t need to feel alone when living with dementia.’