Chronic pain support group set to branch out to help people in Fareham

A SUPPORT group for people with chronic pain will be reaching out to help people in Fareham after a successful launch in Gosport.

Fibro-Friends was set up two and a half months ago by Susan Davey, who has fibromyalgia - and it has already grown to 250 members.

Susan became a complementary therapist to help herself feel better, and now shares her expertise in nutrition, mindfulness and Reiki with others.

The first Fareham meet up will be at Coffee#1 in West Street on November 27, running from 5pm to 7pm, and anyone with chronic pain is welcome.

‘I have been amazed at how much people don’t know because there is not a lot out there,’ said Susan.

‘There is so much I can do and give and show them, it’s so easy to go on that downwards spiral. I don’t want people to feel like I felt.

‘It’s horrible but there are things you can do to make that a lot better. It’s very positive and informative.’

Susan, who also helps people through her business Simply Heart Brain Soul, feels she has the benefit of being able to show clients what works for her with her condition.

She said: ‘It equips me a bit differently because I have the condition and know how it affects you. Making people feel better makes me feel better.

‘I wish people could have seen how I was to how I am now because I have changed massively. I want to make people better than they are.’

The next Fibro-Friends meet up in Gosport will feature a mindful meditation class, costing £4 per person for the class.

This will be at Coffee#1 in Gosport High Street on November 13 from 5pm to 7pm.

Susan initially struggled to find somewhere to host the group, saying: ‘Coffee #1 were the only establishment who would give me premises for nothing with no hesitation whatsoever.’

The group will expand to Portsmouth in time as well, and Susan hopes it continues to grow and reach more people with chronic pain.