Once again the awful spectre of death because of drug misuse has unfortunately raised its ugly head.

There are now more strident calls that drug services need to be revamped to save lives.

That is the message after figures reveal Portsmouth has one of the highest drug-related death rates in England.

Even Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson says a new education strategy is needed to help people understand the consequences.

He said: ‘We have been using the same method for more than 60 years and it maybe does not work as well as it should so I think there needs to be a new strategy there.’

He also mentions the so-called ‘county lines’ scenario and wants to see Portsmouth becoming ‘an unwelcome place for drug dealers from London to stop them selling in our city.’

Is there a real and effective answer for this problem?

And, let’s be honest, the majority of us never even think of the issue and it’s only brought home to us like a gigantic slap in the face by incidents such as the tragic deaths which tainted the popular Mutiny Festival last year.

It’s not only Portsmouth that is suffering though because Gosport has been branded as looking like a ‘zombie apocalypse’ because of drug abuse.

And in July, Gosport police smashed a suspected drugs ring after making nine arrests in one day.

A lot of people over the years have consistently called for the use of cannabis to be legalised but would that ease the pain? Not really because it could be just a stepping stone to ‘something harder’ and much more lethal.

There are so many questions but very few answers on how to address the problem.

Perhaps education about the dangers of drugs should start at primary school.