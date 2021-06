There were 101 cases reported on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 139 on Friday, 135 on Thursday, 84 on Wednesday. 85 on Tuesday, 76 on Monday, 34 on Sunday and 61 on Saturday last week.

A total of 7,738 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 12.

The Covid-19 testing site at Lysses car park in Fareham, on Thursday, October 15. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on June 12 shows nationally there were 12 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,896 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 12.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Latest number of coronavirus cases in Portsmouth and Hampshire have been confirmed. Picture: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Portsmouth

Total cases: 14,576

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,782.5

A health worker places tubes in a fridge at the new COVID-19 test centre. Picture: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Gosport

Total cases: 3,926

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,627.6

Covid-19 testing site in Civic Centre Road, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (061020-4968)

Havant

Total cases: 7,175

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,684.5

Fareham

Total cases: 5,320

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,577

East Hampshire

Total cases: 4,975

New cases: 8

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,067.6

Winchester

Total cases: 5,017

New cases: 5

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,018.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 8,391

New cases: 16

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,751.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 5,947

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,451.9

Hart

Total cases: 4,526

New cases: 13

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,662.5

New Forest

Total cases: 6,276

New cases: 9

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,485

Rushmoor

Total cases: 7,944

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,397.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 5,529

New cases: 7

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,382.5

Southampton

Total cases: 15,182

New cases: 26

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,012.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 6,882

New cases: 4

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,854.3

