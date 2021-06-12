101 Covid cases confirmed on June 12 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 101 cases reported on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 139 on Friday, 135 on Thursday, 84 on Wednesday. 85 on Tuesday, 76 on Monday, 34 on Sunday and 61 on Saturday last week.
A total of 7,738 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 12.
Data released on June 12 shows nationally there were 12 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,896 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 12.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,576
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,782.5
Gosport
Total cases: 3,926
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,627.6
Havant
Total cases: 7,175
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,684.5
Fareham
Total cases: 5,320
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,577
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,975
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,067.6
Winchester
Total cases: 5,017
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,018.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,391
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,751.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,947
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,451.9
Hart
Total cases: 4,526
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,662.5
New Forest
Total cases: 6,276
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,485
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,944
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,397.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,529
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,382.5
Southampton
Total cases: 15,182
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,012.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,882
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,854.3
