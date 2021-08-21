A total of 1,014 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 954 on Friday, 1,126 on Thursday, 1,021 on Wednesday, 812 on Tuesday, 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday and 975 last Saturday.

A total of 32,058 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 21.

Data released on August 21 shows nationally there were 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,591 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 21.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 20,810

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,693

Gosport

Total cases: 5,900

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,967.5

Havant

Total cases: 9,884

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,823.4

Fareham

Total cases: 7,830

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,730.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,306

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,899.6

Winchester

Total cases: 7,755

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,158.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,853

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,230.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,731

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,180.5

Hart

Total cases: 6,658

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,821.2

New Forest

Total cases: 9,949

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,538

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,921

New cases: 30

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,511

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,772

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,898.2

Southampton

Total cases: 23,456

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,275.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,286

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,525.8

