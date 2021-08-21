1,014 new Covid cases confirmed on August 21 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,014 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 954 on Friday, 1,126 on Thursday, 1,021 on Wednesday, 812 on Tuesday, 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday and 975 last Saturday.
A total of 32,058 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 21.
Data released on August 21 shows nationally there were 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,591 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 21.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 20,810
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,693
Gosport
Total cases: 5,900
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,967.5
Havant
Total cases: 9,884
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,823.4
Fareham
Total cases: 7,830
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,730.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,306
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,899.6
Winchester
Total cases: 7,755
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,158.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,853
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,230.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,731
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,180.5
Hart
Total cases: 6,658
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,821.2
New Forest
Total cases: 9,949
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,538
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,921
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,511
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,772
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,898.2
Southampton
Total cases: 23,456
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,275.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,286
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,525.8
