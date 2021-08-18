1,021 new Covid cases confirmed on August 18 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,021 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 812 on Tuesday, 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday, 975 on Saturday, 975 on Friday and 875 on Thursday.
A total of 33,904 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 18.
Data released on August 18 shows nationally there were 111 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,260 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 18.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 20,427
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,514.6
Gosport
Total cases: 5,773
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,817.5
Havant
Total cases: 9,683
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,664.3
Fareham
Total cases: 7,656
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,580.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,101
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,734.1
Winchester
Total cases: 7,546
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,992.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,636
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,108.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,492
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,004.1
Hart
Total cases: 6,542
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,702.3
New Forest
Total cases: 9,711
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,405.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,806
New cases: 31
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,389.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,580
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,747.2
Southampton
Total cases: 23,070
New cases: 135
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,123.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,031
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,346.6
