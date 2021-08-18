A total of 1,021 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 812 on Tuesday, 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday, 975 on Saturday, 975 on Friday and 875 on Thursday.

A total of 33,904 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 18.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 18 shows nationally there were 111 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,260 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 18.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 20,427

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,514.6

Gosport

Total cases: 5,773

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,817.5

Havant

Total cases: 9,683

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,664.3

Fareham

Total cases: 7,656

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,580.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,101

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,734.1

Winchester

Total cases: 7,546

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,992.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,636

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,108.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,492

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,004.1

Hart

Total cases: 6,542

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,702.3

New Forest

Total cases: 9,711

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,405.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,806

New cases: 31

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,389.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,580

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,747.2

Southampton

Total cases: 23,070

New cases: 135

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,123.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,031

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,346.6

