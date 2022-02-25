A total of 1,026 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,049 on Thursday, 1,405 on Wednesday, 1,084 on Tuesday and1,669 last on Friday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 31,933 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 25.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 25 shows nationally there were 120 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 161,224 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 25.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 59,809

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,858

Gosport

Total cases: 21,741

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,674.6

Havant

Total cases: 31,992

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,322.3

Fareham

Total cases: 28,172

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,215.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 29,419

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,756

Winchester

Total cases: 32,011

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,420.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 47,687

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,826.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 37,291

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,517

Hart

Total cases: 26,721

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,375.8

New Forest

Total cases: 38,976

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,695.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 29,884

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,661.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 33,429

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,288.3

Southampton

Total cases: 69,760

New cases: 110

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,587.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 31,695

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,274

