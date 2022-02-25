1,026 new Covid cases confirmed on February 25 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,026 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,049 on Thursday, 1,405 on Wednesday, 1,084 on Tuesday and1,669 last on Friday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 31,933 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 25.
Data released on February 25 shows nationally there were 120 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 161,224 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 25.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 59,809
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,858
Gosport
Total cases: 21,741
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,674.6
Havant
Total cases: 31,992
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,322.3
Fareham
Total cases: 28,172
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,215.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 29,419
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,756
Winchester
Total cases: 32,011
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,420.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 47,687
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,826.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 37,291
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,517
Hart
Total cases: 26,721
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,375.8
New Forest
Total cases: 38,976
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,695.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 29,884
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,661.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 33,429
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,288.3
Southampton
Total cases: 69,760
New cases: 110
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,587.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 31,695
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,274
