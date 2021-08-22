1,034 new Covid cases confirmed on August 22 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,034 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,014 on Saturday, 954 on Friday, 1,126 on Thursday, 1,021 on Wednesday, 812 on Tuesday, 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday and 975 last Saturday.
A total of 32,253 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 22.
Data released on August 22 shows nationally there were 49 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,640 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 22.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 20,950
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,758.2
Gosport
Total cases: 5,950
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,026.5
Havant
Total cases: 9,952
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,877.2
Fareham
Total cases: 7,898
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,788.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,356
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,940
Winchester
Total cases: 7,809
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,201.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,925
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,271
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,802
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,232.9
Hart
Total cases: 6,712
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,876.5
New Forest
Total cases: 10,024
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,579.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,968
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,560.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,824
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,939.1
Southampton
Total cases: 23,608
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,335.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,367
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,582.8
