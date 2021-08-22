A total of 1,034 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,014 on Saturday, 954 on Friday, 1,126 on Thursday, 1,021 on Wednesday, 812 on Tuesday, 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday and 975 last Saturday.

A total of 32,253 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 22.

Data released on August 22 shows nationally there were 49 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,640 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 22.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 20,950

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,758.2

Gosport

Total cases: 5,950

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,026.5

Havant

Total cases: 9,952

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,877.2

Fareham

Total cases: 7,898

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,788.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,356

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,940

Winchester

Total cases: 7,809

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,201.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,925

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,271

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,802

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,232.9

Hart

Total cases: 6,712

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,876.5

New Forest

Total cases: 10,024

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,579.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,968

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,560.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,824

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,939.1

Southampton

Total cases: 23,608

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,335.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,367

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,582.8

