A total of 1,049 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,405 on Wednesday, 1,084 on Tuesday, 1,669 on Friday and 1,911 last Thursday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 38,933 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 24.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases.

Data released on February 24 shows nationally there were 125 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 161,104 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 24.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 59,702

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,808.2

Gosport

Total cases: 21,700

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,626.2

Havant

Total cases: 31,933

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,275.6

Fareham

Total cases: 28,119

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,170.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 29,362

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,710

Winchester

Total cases: 31,946

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,369.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 47,610

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,783.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 37,213

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,459.4

Hart

Total cases: 26,663

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,316.4

New Forest

Total cases: 38,876

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,640

Rushmoor

Total cases: 29,814

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,587

Test Valley

Total cases: 33,354

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,229.3

Southampton

Total cases: 69,650

New cases: 168

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,543.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 31,619

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,220.6

