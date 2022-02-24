1,049 new Covid cases confirmed on February 24 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,049 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,405 on Wednesday, 1,084 on Tuesday, 1,669 on Friday and 1,911 last Thursday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 38,933 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 24.
Data released on February 24 shows nationally there were 125 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 161,104 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 24.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 59,702
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,808.2
Gosport
Total cases: 21,700
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,626.2
Havant
Total cases: 31,933
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,275.6
Fareham
Total cases: 28,119
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,170.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 29,362
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,710
Winchester
Total cases: 31,946
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,369.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 47,610
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,783.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 37,213
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,459.4
Hart
Total cases: 26,663
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,316.4
New Forest
Total cases: 38,876
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,640
Rushmoor
Total cases: 29,814
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,587
Test Valley
Total cases: 33,354
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,229.3
Southampton
Total cases: 69,650
New cases: 168
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,543.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 31,619
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,220.6
