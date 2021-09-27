A total of 1,059 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 948 on Friday, 998 on Thursday, 1,053 on Wednesday, 788 on Tuesday, 893 on Monday.

A total of 37,960 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 27.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases.

Data released on September 27 shows nationally there were 40 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,208 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 27.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 24,876

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,586.8

Gosport

Total cases: 7,422

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,764.9

Havant

Total cases: 12,001

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,499

Fareham

Total cases: 9,619

New cases: 42

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,268.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,127

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,370.1

Winchester

Total cases: 9,582

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,609.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 15,431

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,680.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 12,166

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,977.3

Hart

Total cases: 8,374

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,579.2

New Forest

Total cases: 12,239

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,812.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,386

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,063.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,664

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,464.7

Southampton

Total cases: 27,381

New cases: 172

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,828

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,663

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,196.3

