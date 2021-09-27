1,059 new Covid cases confirmed on September 27 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,059 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 948 on Friday, 998 on Thursday, 1,053 on Wednesday, 788 on Tuesday, 893 on Monday.
A total of 37,960 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 27.
Data released on September 27 shows nationally there were 40 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,208 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 27.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 24,876
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,586.8
Gosport
Total cases: 7,422
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,764.9
Havant
Total cases: 12,001
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,499
Fareham
Total cases: 9,619
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,268.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,127
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,370.1
Winchester
Total cases: 9,582
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,609.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 15,431
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,680.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 12,166
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,977.3
Hart
Total cases: 8,374
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,579.2
New Forest
Total cases: 12,239
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,812.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,386
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,063.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,664
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,464.7
Southampton
Total cases: 27,381
New cases: 172
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,828
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,663
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,196.3
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.