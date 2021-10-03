A total of 1,078 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 984 on Saturday, 913 on Friday, 1,195 on Thursday, 1,147 on Wednesday, 1,361 on Tuesday, 1,059 on Monday.

A total of 30,439 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 3.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 3 shows nationally there were 43 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,953 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 3.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 25,600

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,924.1

Gosport

Total cases: 7,741

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,141.6

Havant

Total cases: 12,393

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,809.3

Fareham

Total cases: 9,876

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,489.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,445

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,626.9

Winchester

Total cases: 9,963

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,911.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 15,976

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,987.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 12,706

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,375.7

Hart

Total cases: 8,866

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,083.3

New Forest

Total cases: 12,714

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,077.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,663

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,356.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,190

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,799.7

Southampton

Total cases: 28,213

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,157

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 12,266

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,620.1

