1,078 new Covid cases confirmed on October 2 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,078 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 984 on Saturday, 913 on Friday, 1,195 on Thursday, 1,147 on Wednesday, 1,361 on Tuesday, 1,059 on Monday.
A total of 30,439 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 3.
Data released on October 3 shows nationally there were 43 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,953 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 3.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 25,600
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,924.1
Gosport
Total cases: 7,741
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,141.6
Havant
Total cases: 12,393
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,809.3
Fareham
Total cases: 9,876
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,489.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,445
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,626.9
Winchester
Total cases: 9,963
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,911.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 15,976
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,987.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 12,706
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,375.7
Hart
Total cases: 8,866
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,083.3
New Forest
Total cases: 12,714
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,077.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,663
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,356.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,190
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,799.7
Southampton
Total cases: 28,213
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,157
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 12,266
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,620.1
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.