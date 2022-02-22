A total of 1,084 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,669 on Friday, 1,911 on Thursday, 2,195 on Wednesday, 1,580 on Tuesday, 1,442 on Monday, 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, and 2,105 last Friday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 41,130 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 22.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 22 shows nationally there were 205 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 160,815 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 22.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 59,436

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,684.3

Gosport

Total cases: 21,578

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,482.1

Havant

Total cases: 31,800

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,170.4

Fareham

Total cases: 27,978

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,048.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 29,216

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,592.1

Winchester

Total cases: 31,804

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,256.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 47,394

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,661.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 37,039

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,331

Hart

Total cases: 26,515

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,164.8

New Forest

Total cases: 38,605

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,489.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 29,671

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,435.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 33,191

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,101.1

Southampton

Total cases: 69,321

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,413.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 31,380

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,052.6

