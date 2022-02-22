1,084 new Covid cases confirmed on February 22 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,084 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,669 on Friday, 1,911 on Thursday, 2,195 on Wednesday, 1,580 on Tuesday, 1,442 on Monday, 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, and 2,105 last Friday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 41,130 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 22.
Data released on February 22 shows nationally there were 205 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 160,815 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 22.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 59,436
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,684.3
Gosport
Total cases: 21,578
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,482.1
Havant
Total cases: 31,800
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,170.4
Fareham
Total cases: 27,978
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,048.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 29,216
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,592.1
Winchester
Total cases: 31,804
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,256.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 47,394
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,661.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 37,039
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,331
Hart
Total cases: 26,515
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,164.8
New Forest
Total cases: 38,605
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,489.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 29,671
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,435.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 33,191
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,101.1
Southampton
Total cases: 69,321
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,413.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 31,380
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,052.6
