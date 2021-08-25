A total of 1,096 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 844 on Tuesday, 933 on Monday, 1,034 on Sunday, 1,014 on Saturday, 954 on Friday, 1,126 on Thursday.

A total of 35,847 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 25.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 25 shows nationally there were 149 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 1312,003 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 25.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 21,400

New cases: 198

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,967.8

Gosport

Total cases: 6,074

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,173

Havant

Total cases: 10,178

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,056.1

Fareham

Total cases: 8,069

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,935.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,516

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,069.2

Winchester

Total cases: 7,979

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,336.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 13,097

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,367.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,017

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,391.5

Hart

Total cases: 6,846

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,013.8

New Forest

Total cases: 10,187

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,670.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,081

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,680.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,980

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,061.8

Southampton

Total cases: 23,962

New cases: 143

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,475.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,632

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,769

