THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,096 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 844 on Tuesday, 933 on Monday, 1,034 on Sunday, 1,014 on Saturday, 954 on Friday, 1,126 on Thursday.
A total of 35,847 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 25.
Data released on August 25 shows nationally there were 149 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 1312,003 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 25.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 21,400
New cases: 198
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,967.8
Gosport
Total cases: 6,074
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,173
Havant
Total cases: 10,178
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,056.1
Fareham
Total cases: 8,069
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,935.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,516
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,069.2
Winchester
Total cases: 7,979
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,336.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,097
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,367.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,017
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,391.5
Hart
Total cases: 6,846
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,013.8
New Forest
Total cases: 10,187
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,670.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,081
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,680.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,980
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,061.8
Southampton
Total cases: 23,962
New cases: 143
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,475.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,632
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,769
