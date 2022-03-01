1,097 new Covid cases confirmed on March 1 combined in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,097 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,578 across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 1,049 on Thursday, 1,405 on Wednesday and 1,084 last Tuesday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.
A total of 231,973 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to March 1.
Data released on March 1 shows nationally there have been 161,630 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of March 1.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 60,129
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,007.1
Gosport
Total cases: 21,880
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,838.8
Havant
Total cases: 32,207
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,492.5
Fareham
Total cases: 28,421
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,429.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 29,649
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,941.8
Winchester
Total cases: 32,282
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,635.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 49,035
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,022.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 37,518
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,684.5
Hart
Total cases: 26,957
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,617.6
New Forest
Total cases: 39,307
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,879.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 30,068
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,856.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 33,665
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,473.9
Southampton
Total cases: 70,164
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,746.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 31,980
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,474.3
