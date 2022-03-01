A total of 1,097 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,578 across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 1,049 on Thursday, 1,405 on Wednesday and 1,084 last Tuesday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

A total of 231,973 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to March 1.

Data released on March 1 shows nationally there have been 161,630 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of March 1.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 60,129

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,007.1

Gosport

Total cases: 21,880

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,838.8

Havant

Total cases: 32,207

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,492.5

Fareham

Total cases: 28,421

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,429.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 29,649

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,941.8

Winchester

Total cases: 32,282

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,635.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 49,035

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,022.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 37,518

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,684.5

Hart

Total cases: 26,957

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,617.6

New Forest

Total cases: 39,307

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,879.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 30,068

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,856.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 33,665

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,473.9

Southampton

Total cases: 70,164

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,746.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 31,980

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,474.3

